More Obituaries for ROSS PERCIVAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSS KIRBY PERCIVAL

ROSS KIRBY PERCIVAL Notice
PERCIVAL ROSS KIRBY Late of

North Lambton

Aged 89 Years

Passed away

peacefully

20th September 2019



Beloved husband of Eileen (dec). Cherished father and father in law of Tony and Jan, and David. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Relatives and Friends of ROSS are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 18 Morehead Street, Lambton on WEDNESDAY 25th September 2019 at 1.00pm. No flowers by request. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
