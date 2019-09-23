|
|
PERCIVAL ROSS KIRBY Late of
North Lambton
Aged 89 Years
Passed away
peacefully
20th September 2019
Beloved husband of Eileen (dec). Cherished father and father in law of Tony and Jan, and David. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Relatives and Friends of ROSS are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 18 Morehead Street, Lambton on WEDNESDAY 25th September 2019 at 1.00pm. No flowers by request. A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 23, 2019