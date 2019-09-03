|
FROST (nee CLARK) ROWENA JOAN Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 85 Years Dearly loved wife of BOB, adored mum of KAREN (dec), SHARON, IAN and daughter-in-law CARMEL. Cherished Grandma to KIARA, NATALIE and MONTANA and much loved sister, aunty and friend. Sadly missed and loved by the CLARK, WOODEN and RUSH Families. Forever in our hearts. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for ROWENA to be held Thursday 5th September 2019 at 12 Noon in the Greenway Chapel (Greenway Memorial Gardens, 460 Avoca Drive, Green Point NSW 2251).
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 3, 2019