|
|
FOLPP Roy Edward Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully with his
loving family by his side
10th September, 2019
Aged 72 Years
Dearly loved husband of Renata. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darren, Ian and Sharon. Loved and adored grandfather of Jayden, Tanisha, and Kayla. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A great mate to many.
The family and friends of Roy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 16th September, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Roy, donations to the 'Calvary Mater Hospital' may be made at the service.
'A Man Of Principle'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019