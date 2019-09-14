Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy FOLPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Edward FOLPP

Add a Memory
Roy Edward FOLPP Notice
FOLPP Roy Edward Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully with his

loving family by his side

10th September, 2019

Aged 72 Years



Dearly loved husband of Renata. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darren, Ian and Sharon. Loved and adored grandfather of Jayden, Tanisha, and Kayla. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A great mate to many.



The family and friends of Roy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 16th September, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Roy, donations to the 'Calvary Mater Hospital' may be made at the service.



'A Man Of Principle'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.