BJORKSTEN Ruby Rosena Passed away 24 th July 2019 Late of Carey Bay, formerly of St George, QLD Aged 90 years Dearly loved wife of Norman (dec), mother of Ian, Julie, John, Cecilia and Daryl and grandmother of Lisa, James, Nicola, Jacinta, Tom, Andrew and their families. Loving sister and aunty. Relatives and friends of Ruby are warmly invited to attend her funeral service at St John's Anglican Church, 18 Morehead Street, Lambton, commencing at 12pm on Saturday 3rd August 2019. Ruby will be sadly missed by her family, friends and those who cared for her. Our thanks to the HNE Mental Health Service at the Mater Hospital and the staff of Carey Bay Anglican Nursing Home for their kindness and care over many years. Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019