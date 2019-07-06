Home
RUBY O'CONNOR

RUBY O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR RUBY Late of New Lambton

Aged 86 Years



Beloved wife of Leonard. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and Peter Price, Julie-Ann and Vincent (dec) Fester, Karen and Tim Ruddell. Adored grandma of Carl, James, Andrew, Patrick, Hannah and Sophie. Great grandmother of Matilda.



Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of RUBY's Life at All Saints Anglican Church, St James Rd, New Lambton, this MONDAY 8th July 2019 at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers donation to 'Ronald McDonald House' may be left at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 6, 2019
