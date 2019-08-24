|
BALSDON Russell Henry 22nd August 2019
Late of Lake Macquarie
Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Kevin, and Graeme and Libby, Adored grandfather of Joel and Jenny, Kelly and Joe and great grandfather to Aaliyah and Levi. Russell will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 93
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Russell's life this Thursday 29th August 2019 commencing 11.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019