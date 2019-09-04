Home
Russell James HOLZ

Russell James HOLZ Notice
HOLZ (Jim) Russell James Late of Waratah West

Passed peacefully

1st September 2019

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved soul mate of Judi. Much loved father of Jason, Leanne, Naomi, Casey, Jackie (dec'd), Gavin and Jemma. Cherished Pop to his 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A loved brother, cousin, uncle and great mate to many.



The family and friends of Jim are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 6th September 2019, service commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
