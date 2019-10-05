Home
More Obituaries for RUSSELL RIGBY
RUSSELL JOHN RIGBY

RUSSELL JOHN RIGBY Notice
RIGBY RUSSELL JOHN

Late of Merewether

Passed away peacefully

With Carolyn holding his hand

28th September 2019

Aged 68 years



Dearly loved husband and best friend of Carolyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Marian, Ian and Cara. Adoring Grandad of Astrid. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of RUSSELL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 9th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
