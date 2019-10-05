|
|
RIGBY RUSSELL JOHN
Late of Merewether
Passed away peacefully
With Carolyn holding his hand
28th September 2019
Aged 68 years
Dearly loved husband and best friend of Carolyn. Much loved father and father-in-law of Andrew and Marian, Ian and Cara. Adoring Grandad of Astrid. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of RUSSELL are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 9th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019