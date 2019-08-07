|
|
HODAK RUZA 'ROSE'
Late of Adamstown
Aged 69 Years
Beloved wife of Duro. Loving mother and mother in law of Julija and Steve. Adored Baba of Lucy and Billy. Sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunt.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend RUZA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this FRIDAY 9th August 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019