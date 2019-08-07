Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
RUZA HODAK

RUZA HODAK Notice
HODAK RUZA 'ROSE'

Late of Adamstown

Aged 69 Years



Beloved wife of Duro. Loving mother and mother in law of Julija and Steve. Adored Baba of Lucy and Billy. Sadly missed sister, sister in law and aunt.



Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend RUZA'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this FRIDAY 9th August 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
