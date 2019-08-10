|
HEATON, Sam KAHIBAH BOWLING CLUB We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family of foundation member Sam Heaton upon his recent passing. The honour of Life Membership was bestowed upon Sam for his unwavering passion to realise his vision to develop our great club and for his endless efforts as a club director. Sam's passion for KBC continued well into his twilight years. Members, past and present, salute and thank Sam for his achievements. Tony Perkins, (President) Bruce Cameron, (Secretary).
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019