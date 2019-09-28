|
|
Higginbottom
Sam
Sam 'Sammy' Higginbottom
Age 93 years
Dulcie Higginbottom, their 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, would like to announce the peaceful passing of their beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather on the 25th of September 2019.
A truly wonderful kind-hearted legend of Warners Bay who will be sadly missed by all.
A golden heart stopped beating
Hard working hands at rest
It broke our heart to see you go
You truly were the best.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019