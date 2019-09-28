Home
Sam "Sammy" Higginbottom


1926 - 2019
Sam "Sammy" Higginbottom Notice
Higginbottom

Sam

Sam 'Sammy' Higginbottom

Age 93 years

Dulcie Higginbottom, their 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, would like to announce the peaceful passing of their beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather on the 25th of September 2019.

A truly wonderful kind-hearted legend of Warners Bay who will be sadly missed by all.

A golden heart stopped beating

Hard working hands at rest

It broke our heart to see you go

You truly were the best.

Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
