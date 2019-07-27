|
|
HEATON SAMUEL FISACKERLY Late of Mayfield
formerly of Kahibah
Aged 96 Years
Beloved husband of Nancy (dec). Loving Father and father in law of Rosemary and Kevin (dec), Kerri and Stephen (dec). Cherished Poppa of Nathan, Emily, Megan and Sarita, great Poppa to Taj and Ruby.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of SAM'S life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow, THURSDAY 1st August 2019 at 1.00pm. A Private cremation will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019