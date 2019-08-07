|
|
PAPAIS (nee Horder) SANDRA MAXINE
Late of Adamstown Heights
Passed away peacefully
3rd August 2019
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved wife of Luigi. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Richard and Kerry. Loving Nan of Kira, Blake, and Benjamin. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.
The Family and Friends of SANDRA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 8th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019