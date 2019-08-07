Home
SANDRA MAXINE PAPAIS

SANDRA MAXINE PAPAIS Notice
PAPAIS (nee Horder) SANDRA MAXINE

Late of Adamstown Heights

Passed away peacefully

3rd August 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved wife of Luigi. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter, Richard and Kerry. Loving Nan of Kira, Blake, and Benjamin. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin.



The Family and Friends of SANDRA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 8th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
