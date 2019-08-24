|
|
MARTINELLI (nee TUPOU) SANITINA "TINA" Late of
North Lambton
Passed away
peacefully
Aged 76 Years
Dearly loved wife of Frank. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Lola, Fiona and Nick, Nicholas and Lili, Elsa and Daniel. Adored grandma of 16. Much loved sister, aunty and friend to many.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend TINA'S Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street Newcastle West this FRIDAY 30th August 2019 at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia may be left at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019