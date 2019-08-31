|
|
LAING (nee Paterson) Sharolyn May 27th August 2019
Formerly of Teralba. Dearly loved wife of Bob, loving mother of David, Andrew, Paul. Loved mother-in-law of Crystal. Adored Nan of India, Tess, Che and Loki. Treasured Sister of Neville, Noel (dec'd), Pauline, Leonie, Maree and families.
Aged 67 Years.
The relatives and friends of Sharolyn (Shaz) are invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 11am Monday at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019