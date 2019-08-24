|
|
BAGNALL Shauna Jane 02/01/1978~20/08/2019
Late of Barnsley
Adored mother to Andrew and Blair. Loving partner of Jason (dec) and Dean. Dearly loved daughter of Leslie and Denyse ( Den or Denny)(dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Callum and Tara, Hamish and Davita and Joshua. Loved niece of John and Deb. Loving aunty and cousin. Special friend to many. Shauna will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 41 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Shauna's life this Friday 30th August 2019 commencing 11.00am at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope.
Family have requested bright casual clothing to be worn in honour of Shauna.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019