Shirley Ann THATCHER

Shirley Ann THATCHER Notice
THATCHER Shirley Ann 22nd September 2019

Late of New Lambton Heights, formerly of Highfields.



Dearly loved wife of Doug. Loving mother of Kenneth. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Terry and Erica Smith, Mark and Russell Smith, Doreen and Sutton (dec), Rose and Bill, Nolene and Misak (dec).



Aged 77 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Shirley's life this Wednesday 2nd October 2019 commencing 2.00pm at White Lady Funerals, 80 Maitland Road, Mayfield.

In lieu of flowers a donation to https://www.dementia.org.au/donate

would be appreciated.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
