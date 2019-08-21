|
|
PARKER (Nee: Cody) Shirley Eleanor Late of Waterview Aged Care, Teralba
Formerly Shortland
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
15th August, 2019
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Wilf Parker. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Greg, Kerrie, Darrell (dec'd), & Craig. Loved and adored Nan of her many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.
The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 23rd August, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019