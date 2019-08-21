Home
Shirley Eleanor PARKER

Shirley Eleanor PARKER Notice
PARKER (Nee: Cody) Shirley Eleanor Late of Waterview Aged Care, Teralba

Formerly Shortland

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

15th August, 2019

Aged 90 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Wilf Parker. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Greg, Kerrie, Darrell (dec'd), & Craig. Loved and adored Nan of her many grandchildren & great grandchildren. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of her family.



The family and friends of Shirley are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 23rd August, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
