HUNTINGTON, Shirley ( nee Greentree) Much loved mother & mother in law to Allison & Aaron. A loving nanna to Tailor, Chloe & Cooper. A treasured sister of Barry (dec), Harold (dec), Alan (dec), Joyce, Robert (dec), Patricia, Kelvin (dec), Brian (dec), Maxwell (dec), Pam & Evelyn (dec). Aged 74 years Shirley's family & friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Peters Catholic Church,13 Dunbar St Stockton on Thursday 15th August 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the cortege will then proceed though to Stockton Cemetery for committal.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
