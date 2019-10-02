|
|
GIBSON Simonne 29th September 2019
Late of Warners Bay, formerly of Sydney.
Dearly loved wife of John. Loving step mother and mother-in-law of Luke and Candice and Mitchell and Stacey, Adored step grandmother of Isla, Emmie, Samuel and Cooper. Much loved daughter of Denise and Max, loved sister and sister-in-law of Mark and Michelle and Jamie and Wendy. Simonne will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 56 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Simonne's life this Thursday 3rd October 2019, commencing 3pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive , Beresfield.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019