CAMPBELL STANLEY DAVID

Late of West Wallsend,

Formerly of Maryland

Passed away peacefully at home

Surrounded by his loving family

8th August 2019

Aged 77 years



Dearly loved and adored husband and soulmate of Joan. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Mark and Zac, Linda, Joanne and Shaun. Treasured Pop of Courtney and Jordan, Codie and Kane, Harrison, Isabella, and Elizabeth. Loved brother of Val, Fay, Maureen (dec'd), Bev and brother-in-law, uncle, nephew and cousin of the Campbell, Peterson, Ramplin and Bashford families.



The Family and Friends of STAN are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in West Wallsend Workers Club Auditorium, 53 Carrington St, West Wallsend this Wednesday 14th August 2019, commencing at 11.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
