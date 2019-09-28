|
SCHUBERTH STANLEY (BRUCE) Late of Lambton Passed away peacefully Surrounded by family 21st September 2019 Aged 91 Loving dad of Laurence and Nicole, Joyanne and Peter. Wonderful grandpa to Jasmine, Noah, Layla, Sigrid, and Erik. And friend to many A celebration of life will be held for Bruce Wednesday 2.10.2019 Lambton Anglican Church 18 Morehead St Lambton Commencing at 11.30 am. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019