Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley SCHUBERTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley SCHUBERTH

Add a Memory
Stanley SCHUBERTH Notice
SCHUBERTH STANLEY (BRUCE) Late of Lambton Passed away peacefully Surrounded by family 21st September 2019 Aged 91 Loving dad of Laurence and Nicole, Joyanne and Peter. Wonderful grandpa to Jasmine, Noah, Layla, Sigrid, and Erik. And friend to many A celebration of life will be held for Bruce Wednesday 2.10.2019 Lambton Anglican Church 18 Morehead St Lambton Commencing at 11.30 am. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.