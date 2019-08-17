|
|
MITCHELL (Bill) Stanley William Frank Late of Swansea
Passed peacefully
12th August 2019
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved husband of Julie (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Elizabeth, Glenn and Jann, Andrew and Leah, Fiona and Ricky. A cherished Grandad to Jessica, Tom, Brittany, Sam, Clare, Matthew, Cameron, and Grace, and Great Grandad to Ariel, Luca, Samson, Willaby and Nash.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 20th August 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019