Stanley William Frank MITCHELL

Stanley William Frank MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL (Bill) Stanley William Frank Late of Swansea

Passed peacefully

12th August 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved husband of Julie (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Elizabeth, Glenn and Jann, Andrew and Leah, Fiona and Ricky. A cherished Grandad to Jessica, Tom, Brittany, Sam, Clare, Matthew, Cameron, and Grace, and Great Grandad to Ariel, Luca, Samson, Willaby and Nash.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 20th August 2019, service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
