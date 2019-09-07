Home
Stephen Jeffrey BERRY

Stephen Jeffrey BERRY Notice
BERRY Stephen Jeffrey 5th September, 2019



Loved husband of Heather. Much loved son of Marie and Alf Berry (both dec'd). Precious, talented, and funny brother of Ruth Kay and Harriet Wilson. Dearly loved brother in law of Colin and Pete, Uncle of Hellie, Elf, Melan and Will, and their partners Martin, Yann and Kami, and loved uncle of their children. Loved by his many friends. An eighteen month battle with cancer, bravely fought.



Stephen's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in the East Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield, on Tuesday (September 10, 2019) commencing at 2:30 pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
