|
|
WIGGINS SYLVIA Late of North Lambton Aged 95 Years Dearly loved wife of Ernie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra (dec), Cris and Brenda, Brett and Candy. Loving Mumma of Greg and Michelle, Kira and David, Lora and Sam, Dean and Emma; Macsen, Alec and Charlotte. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Carroll and Wiggins families and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Sylvia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Jesmond Park Uniting Church, Robert Street Jesmond this Friday morning 6th September 2019, funeral service commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Loved And Cherised
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019