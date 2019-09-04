Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN ROY HOWARD

Add a Memory
STEPHEN ROY HOWARD Notice
WIGGINS SYLVIA Late of North Lambton Aged 95 Years Dearly loved wife of Ernie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra (dec), Cris and Brenda, Brett and Candy. Loving Mumma of Greg and Michelle, Kira and David, Lora and Sam, Dean and Emma; Macsen, Alec and Charlotte. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Carroll and Wiggins families and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Sylvia are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Jesmond Park Uniting Church, Robert Street Jesmond this Friday morning 6th September 2019, funeral service commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Loved And Cherised



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.