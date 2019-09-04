|
|
BEAHAN STEVE Passed away surrounded by
his loving family
30th August 2019 after a short illness
Late of Tingira Heights
Aged 67 Years
Dearly loved son of BILLY (dec'd) and MARIE (dec'd). Much loved brother of RALPH (dec'd), MARK, KARLENE, and DONNA. Loving uncle of RHIANNON, STEVIE-LEE, EILISH, FERGUS, KARL, GRANT, RODNEY, CONNOR, and CALYN. Loved great uncle of his family.
The relatives and friends of STEVE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd Ryhope on FRIDAY 6th September 2019 at 10am.
'All The Best'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019