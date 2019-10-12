Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN DENIS WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
STEVEN DENIS WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS STEVEN DENIS

Late of Wallsend

Passed away peacefully

After a battle with cancer

11th October 2019

Aged 43 years



Dearly loved and devoted husband and soulmate of Kristie. Adored father of Chloe, Hayden, Makayla, Jemma (dec'd), Haylee (dec'd), Sienna, Byron, and Riley. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Natalie and Raymond, Lisa and Trevor, Jodi, Koreen, Gregory and Sue, Much loved son-in-law of Carol and Ray.



The Family and Friends of STEVEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 15th October 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



STEVEN'S family ask all those attending

to please wear a 'flano' shirt

in honour of STEVEN to the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.