|
|
WILLIAMS STEVEN DENIS
Late of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully
After a battle with cancer
11th October 2019
Aged 43 years
Dearly loved and devoted husband and soulmate of Kristie. Adored father of Chloe, Hayden, Makayla, Jemma (dec'd), Haylee (dec'd), Sienna, Byron, and Riley. Adored brother and brother-in-law of Natalie and Raymond, Lisa and Trevor, Jodi, Koreen, Gregory and Sue, Much loved son-in-law of Carol and Ray.
The Family and Friends of STEVEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 15th October 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
STEVEN'S family ask all those attending
to please wear a 'flano' shirt
in honour of STEVEN to the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019