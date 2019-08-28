Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Hanne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Hanne


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Steven Hanne Notice
Hanne

Steven John

Hanne Steven John - late of Hamilton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 21st August 2019, age 55. 

Much loved son of Peter and Joyce Hanne

Loving Partner of Bobby (Leanne Roberts) - deceased 

Brother of Sharyn Schubert and Vicki Martin, uncle and great uncle to their families

Cousin of Jennifer Stanley

Godson and nephew of Helen Greathead

Treasured companion of Biscuit

Forever in our hearts

As per Stevens wishes a private cremation will be held. 

Kay Wilks

02 87457992
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.