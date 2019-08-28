|
|
Hanne
Steven John
Hanne Steven John - late of Hamilton passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday 21st August 2019, age 55.
Much loved son of Peter and Joyce Hanne
Loving Partner of Bobby (Leanne Roberts) - deceased
Brother of Sharyn Schubert and Vicki Martin, uncle and great uncle to their families
Cousin of Jennifer Stanley
Godson and nephew of Helen Greathead
Treasured companion of Biscuit
Forever in our hearts
As per Stevens wishes a private cremation will be held.
Kay Wilks
02 87457992
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 28, 2019