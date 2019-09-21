|
MOORE Steven Lewis "Snow" Passed away peacefully 18.09.2019 Aged 88 Years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Mulbring Loving father and father-in-law to BRENDA and GRANT ANSTISS, JASON and JANINE MOORE. Much loved grandfather to STEPHANIE and JACOB, REBECCA, JOSHUA, CONNER, LACHLAN, JASMINE and EMMA. Former husband and friend to LORRAINE. A loved member of the MOORE and STEVENS families. Family and Friends of SNOW are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Cessnock, this Friday 27.09.2019 at 11:00am. C.R.SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019