STREBREN DIMOVSKI

STREBREN DIMOVSKI Notice
DIMOVSKI STREBREN (STEVE)

Beloved husband of Alexandra. Dearly loved father and father in law of Marina and Lupcho, Andrew and Melissa. Adored dedo of Alisha, Jacinta, Nicholas, Emily, and Bryson.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend STREBRE'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, School Street, Broadmeadow, this THURSDAY 10th October 2019 at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
