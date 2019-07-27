|
DATES Susan Passed away
Aged 59 years
Loved partner of Wayne (dec). Loving mother of Jaime (dec), Theresa and David, Wayne and Jaime, Felicia and Matt, Susan and Cain, Billy and Kate, Joseph and Soughie. Much loved 'Nanna's kids' to 34 grandchildren. Loving daughter, sister, aunty and friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to attend SUSAN's funeral service to be held at the Baptish Church, 10 Highfield Street, Mayfield this WEDNESDAY 31st July 2019 commencing 11.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019