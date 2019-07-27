Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Susan DATES Notice
DATES Susan Passed away

Aged 59 years



Loved partner of Wayne (dec). Loving mother of Jaime (dec), Theresa and David, Wayne and Jaime, Felicia and Matt, Susan and Cain, Billy and Kate, Joseph and Soughie. Much loved 'Nanna's kids' to 34 grandchildren. Loving daughter, sister, aunty and friend to many.



Family and friends are invited to attend SUSAN's funeral service to be held at the Baptish Church, 10 Highfield Street, Mayfield this WEDNESDAY 31st July 2019 commencing 11.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
