Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSAN JENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSAN MARY JENSEN

Add a Memory
SUSAN MARY JENSEN Notice
JENSEN SUSAN MARY

Late of Warners Bay

Passed away peacefully

15th August 2019

Aged 66 years



Dearly loved partner of Larrie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Sophie, Dayna, and Rebecca. Loving Nanny of Izzy, Ivy, Lane, Jesse, and Emily. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Alison and fond aunt of Shaw.



The Family and Friends of SUE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 21st August 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SUSAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.