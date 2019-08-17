|
|
JENSEN SUSAN MARY
Late of Warners Bay
Passed away peacefully
15th August 2019
Aged 66 years
Dearly loved partner of Larrie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Sophie, Dayna, and Rebecca. Loving Nanny of Izzy, Ivy, Lane, Jesse, and Emily. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Alison and fond aunt of Shaw.
The Family and Friends of SUE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 21st August 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019