HUDSON SUZANNE MARY Aged 66 Years
late of Mollymook
formerly Georgetown
Loving mother and mother in law of GARETH and TADIJANA, ELISE and adoring Nanna of FELIX. Loved sister, sister in law and aunt of JULIE, ANTHONY and COLETTE and their families and the SCHULTZ and HUDSON families. A dear friend and former wife of JOHN HUDSON.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019