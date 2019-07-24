Home
More Obituaries for Sylvia RAISBECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Frances RAISBECK

Sylvia Frances RAISBECK Notice
RAISBECK (Nee: Hill) Sylvia Frances Late of Redhead Gardens Aged Care

Formerly of Redhead

Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family

19th July, 2019

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Charlie Raisbeck. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Margaret, Paul (dec'd), and Julie. Loved and adored Nan of Daniel, Steven, Katherine, Chris, Ali, and their partners. Proud 'Grand-Nan' of Bailey, Maeve, Willow, and Esther. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Raisbeck and Hill families.



The family and friends of Sylvia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 26th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Sylvia, donations to 'Heart Foundation' may be made at the service.



'Together Again'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019
