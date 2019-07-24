|
|
RAISBECK (Nee: Hill) Sylvia Frances Late of Redhead Gardens Aged Care
Formerly of Redhead
Passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family
19th July, 2019
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Charlie Raisbeck. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Margaret, Paul (dec'd), and Julie. Loved and adored Nan of Daniel, Steven, Katherine, Chris, Ali, and their partners. Proud 'Grand-Nan' of Bailey, Maeve, Willow, and Esther. Cherished sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Raisbeck and Hill families.
The family and friends of Sylvia are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 26th July, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Sylvia, donations to 'Heart Foundation' may be made at the service.
'Together Again'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 24, 2019