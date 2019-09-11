|
|
PAGET Terrance Charles 'Terry'
7th September 2019
Late of Greta, formerly of Singleton. Dearly loved husband of Desiree and beloved son of Rona. Loving father and father-in-law of Wayne and Donna, Christiaan, Adam, Simon and Greg and Jamie. Adored Pop of Amy, Casey and Bodhi and beloved brother
of Narelle.
Sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Aged 72 years
Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Terry's Life Tuesday 17th September 2019 commencing at 10.00am in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park Crematorium 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
Your flowers would be appreciated but a donation to The Mark Hughes Foundation would be preferred.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019