TERRY ERNEST ARGENT

TERRY ERNEST ARGENT Notice
ARGENT TERRY ERNEST

Late of Medowie

Passed away peacefully

24th August 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Ann-Marie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jacqueline and Peter, Frances, Michele and Nigel. Loving Grandad and Pa of Denna-Ann, Sean, Samantha, James, Brentan, Bree-Lacey and his great grandchildren Analiese, Finlay, Jade, Archie, and Torin. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of TERRY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in Overflow Church, 6 Waropara Rd, Medowie this Thursday 29th August 2019, Service commencing at 1.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
