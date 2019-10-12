Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Thelma CAHILL

Thelma CAHILL Notice
CAHILL Thelma 'Lois'

Late of Maroba Aged Care Facility

Formerly of Shortland

Passed away

8th October 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of Joseph (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Vicki, Judy and Len, Maureen, and Louise. Adored grandmother and great grandmother.



The family and friends of Lois are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in Our Lady Of Victories Catholic Church, 262 Sandgate Rd, Shortland on Monday 14th October 2019. Funeral mass for the repose of Her soul commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
