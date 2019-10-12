|
|
CAHILL Thelma 'Lois'
Late of Maroba Aged Care Facility
Formerly of Shortland
Passed away
8th October 2019
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved wife of Joseph (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Patrick and Vicki, Judy and Len, Maureen, and Louise. Adored grandmother and great grandmother.
The family and friends of Lois are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in Our Lady Of Victories Catholic Church, 262 Sandgate Rd, Shortland on Monday 14th October 2019. Funeral mass for the repose of Her soul commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019