GRAY Thelma Elizabeth 'Thelie'
Aged 88 Years
of Beresfield
Much loved and devoted mother and mother in law of WILLIAM and DIANNE, CHERYL and PETER. Cherished Nan and Great Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved member of the GRAY and DUNCAN families and friend to many.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Paul's Anglican Church, Beresford Ave, Beresfield on THURSDAY, 17th October, 2019 at 11.30am.
Thelma's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Benhome and Maitland Private Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019