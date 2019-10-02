|
HOUGH Thelma Kathleen "Thellie" or "Toot" Passed away peacefully 29.09.2019 Aged 93 Years Late of Toronto Beloved wife of PETER (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to PETER and ROSEMARY, ANNETTE and GORDON (dec'd), LEON and DENISE. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A loved and respected member of the O'BRIEN and HOUGH families. Family and Friends of THELMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope, this FRIDAY, 04.10.2019 at 2:00pm. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019