Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas BROADBENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas George BROADBENT


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Thomas George BROADBENT Notice
BROADBENT (Tom) Thomas George Late of Belmont

Passed peacefully

27th August 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Kim, Peter, Jenny and Steve. Cherished Pop to Jason and Fiona, Melanie, and Carlie, and Great Pop to Jessy, Rossi, Xavier and Dominic.

A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family, and a good friend to many.



According to Tom's wishes, there will be no formal service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.