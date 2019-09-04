|
|
KNOTT Thomas George "Tom" Passed away peacefully 01.09.2019 Aged 76 Years Late of Abermain Beloved husband of ROBYN. Loving father and father-in-law to LESLEE, DEAN and LAUREE. Much loved grandfather to DYLAN and LISA, RHIANNON, GABRIELLE, ALEX and TASMA, and RHIANNON. Great grandfather to LANDON and PEYTON. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Family and Friends of TOM are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 06.09.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019