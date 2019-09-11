|
|
CROESE Thomas Mervyn 'Tom' 'Tommy'
Late of Koombahla ACF, Elermore Vale
Formerly of
Birmingham Gardens
Aged 88 Years
Cherished son of The Late Thomas & Ruby Croese. Loved brother of Gabrielle (dec'd), Peter (dec'd), Paul (dec'd), Therese (dec'd), Mark, Mary, Denise, Phillip (dec'd) and their partners. Much loved uncle, cousin and friend.
The family and friends of Tom are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend Tomorrow Thursday 12th September, 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
'I've rested my eyes & gone to sleep, but memories we've shared are yours to keep.'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019