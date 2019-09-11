Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Thomas Mervyn CROESE

Thomas Mervyn CROESE Notice
CROESE Thomas Mervyn 'Tom' 'Tommy'

Late of Koombahla ACF, Elermore Vale

Formerly of

Birmingham Gardens

Aged 88 Years



Cherished son of The Late Thomas & Ruby Croese. Loved brother of Gabrielle (dec'd), Peter (dec'd), Paul (dec'd), Therese (dec'd), Mark, Mary, Denise, Phillip (dec'd) and their partners. Much loved uncle, cousin and friend.



The family and friends of Tom are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend Tomorrow Thursday 12th September, 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



'I've rested my eyes & gone to sleep, but memories we've shared are yours to keep.'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
