|
|
BLUNDEN Thomas William 'TOM'
10/9/1928 - 9/7/2019
Aged 90 years
Late of Jesmond Grove
Formerly of
Adamstown Heights
Beloved wife of Barbara and former husband of Marie (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Sally and Jeff, Andrew and Jenny, Janet and Ben, and David. Adored brother of Beatrice. Cherished Grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and dear friend to many.
Requiem Mass for the Life of TOM will be held this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 181 Brunker Road, Adamstown commencing at 2.30pm.
'Always with us'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019