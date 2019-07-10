Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Thomas William BLUNDEN

BLUNDEN Thomas William 'TOM'



10/9/1928 - 9/7/2019

Aged 90 years



Late of Jesmond Grove

Formerly of

Adamstown Heights



Beloved wife of Barbara and former husband of Marie (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Sally and Jeff, Andrew and Jenny, Janet and Ben, and David. Adored brother of Beatrice. Cherished Grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and dear friend to many.



Requiem Mass for the Life of TOM will be held this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 181 Brunker Road, Adamstown commencing at 2.30pm.



'Always with us'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
