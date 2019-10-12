|
Timothy John Hind 10.10.2007 Nothing can be more beautiful then the memories I have of you. To me they're very precious because they are of you. I cannot bring the old days back when we were together but memories keep you close to me and memories last forever. Your adoring wife Cheryl. There's a face we shall always remember. A voice we shall always recall. A memory to cherish forever of one so precious to us both. Your loving sons, Darren and Adam.
