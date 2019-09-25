|
CALLEJA TINA MAREE Late of Heatherbrae Passed away surrounded by family on 16.09.2019 Aged 41 Precious daughter of Michael and Judy Calleja and step daughter of Elizabeth and Johnny. Loving partner to Mark. Beloved mother of Stacey, Jesse, Cody and Nicholas. Grandmother to Cara and Kohen. Beautiful sister of Anthony and James and sister-in-law to Hayley and Ryan. Aunty to Georgia, Dylan and Kaleb. And a friend to many. A celebration of life will be held for Tina on Saturday 28.09.2019 commencing at 10am at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Raymond Terrace. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019