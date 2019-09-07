Home
STEWART Tracey Leanne Passed away peacefully 05.09.2019 Aged 56 Years Late of Abermain Formerly of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of TONY. Loving mother to GENEVIEVE, HARRY, and JOSEPHINE. A dear sister to ANNE and RUTH. A loved and respected member of the MORTON and STEWART FAMILIES. Family and Friends of TRACEY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 13.09.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research may be left at the Church. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019
