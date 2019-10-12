Home
More Obituaries for Trevor ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor ANTHONY

Trevor ANTHONY Notice
ANTHONY Trevor Passed away peacefully 08.10.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of DORIS (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to JOHN (dec'd), VIVIEN and BRUCE GLENDENNING. Much loved grandad to their families. A loved and respected member of the ANTHONY and AFFLECK families. Family and Friends of TREVOR are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 15-10-2019 at 11.00 am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
