ANTHONY Trevor Passed away peacefully 08.10.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of DORIS (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to JOHN (dec'd), VIVIEN and BRUCE GLENDENNING. Much loved grandad to their families. A loved and respected member of the ANTHONY and AFFLECK families. Family and Friends of TREVOR are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 15-10-2019 at 11.00 am. C.R. SMYTH & SON 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019