More Obituaries for Trevor BORHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor BORHAM

Trevor BORHAM Notice
BORHAM Trevor Oscar "Ted" Passed away 12.8.2019 Aged 87 years Late of Raymond Terrace Formerly of Garden Suburb Beloved husband of COLLEEN. Loving father & father-in-law DAVID & ANNETTE, MICHAEL (dec), CHRISTINE & JULIE. Much loved pop to NATASHA, TIMOTHY, CASSANDRA, PETER, KIRRA & CHELSEA. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the BORHAM and DOHERTY Families. Relatives and Friends of TREVOR (TED) are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this FRIDAY 16.8.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
