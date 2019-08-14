|
BORHAM Trevor Oscar "Ted" Passed away 12.8.2019 Aged 87 years Late of Raymond Terrace Formerly of Garden Suburb Beloved husband of COLLEEN. Loving father & father-in-law DAVID & ANNETTE, MICHAEL (dec), CHRISTINE & JULIE. Much loved pop to NATASHA, TIMOTHY, CASSANDRA, PETER, KIRRA & CHELSEA. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the BORHAM and DOHERTY Families. Relatives and Friends of TREVOR (TED) are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this FRIDAY 16.8.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation will follow. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019