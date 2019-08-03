Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
TREVOR JONES

TREVOR JONES Notice
JONES TREVOR 29/5/1941 - 27/7/2019

Aged 78 years



Late of Warners Bay

Formerly of Valentine



Dearly loved husband of Rita. Devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Kim and Keith, Linda and Barry, Lisa and Tim, Tony and Sandra. Adored Pop of Christopher (dec), Josh, Luke, Jess, Tara, Dylan, Jordyn-Lillian, Lauren, Jack and Great Pop to Nate, Felicity, Ebonie, Cody, Willow, Evie and Lillian. A much loved member of the Jones family and dear friend to many.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of TREVOR's life to be held in the David Lloyd Funeral Chapel, corner Brunker and Olney Roads, Adamstown this MONDAY 5th August 2019 commencing at 11.30am.



'Always Loved & Never Forgotten'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
