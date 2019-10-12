|
|
POWELL Trevor Wilfred Late of
Calvary St. Joseph's
Formerly of Waratah
Passed Peacefully
4th October, 2019
Aged 95 Years
Very dearly loved husband of Rhoda (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Janet and Ross, Helen, Stephanie and Michael. Adored Poppy of Jeffery, Steven, Cameron, Felicity, Raeleen, and David and great grandfather of ten great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Trevor, are advised that he has been privately cremated, in accordance with his wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019