Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Trevor Wilfred POWELL

Trevor Wilfred POWELL Notice
POWELL Trevor Wilfred Late of

Calvary St. Joseph's

Formerly of Waratah

Passed Peacefully

4th October, 2019

Aged 95 Years



Very dearly loved husband of Rhoda (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Janet and Ross, Helen, Stephanie and Michael. Adored Poppy of Jeffery, Steven, Cameron, Felicity, Raeleen, and David and great grandfather of ten great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Trevor, are advised that he has been privately cremated, in accordance with his wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
